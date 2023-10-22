Mild weather ending soon

Right about this time of year is when we start to see our first chances of snow in the forecast. Due to how warm we have been this fall, it has allowed us to escape the snow. Although, with a strong cold front coming through during the middle of the week and more waves of rain ahead, we are looking to see an end to the 60s and 70s that we have seen recently.

By next weekend, temperatures will be well into the 40s for highs and we’re looking at low-30s out the door. This could, at least, introduce a rain/snow mix depending on the time of day any precipitation takes place. It would not be out of the ordinary for this time of year.