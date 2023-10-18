Mild fall weather continues into the weekend

Aside from a brief sprinkle or two, most of us will go without seeing any rain in the near future. Temperatures will remain at or above average from tonight through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. We’re not looking at any significant changes until the end of next week with an increasingly higher chance of rain.

For the next couple days and nights, temperatures will remain above the average for this time of year. Tonight’s low will remain in the upper 40s, almost 10 degrees above normal. Thursday afternoon highs will make their way into the mid to upper 50s, which is about what you’d expect this time of year. The chance of rain Thursday is slim, but not zero. If you find yourself under a shower Thursday, just wait a minute or two and it will move on.

Winds will pick up Friday night through Saturday, helping to sustain similar temperatures with lows in the 40s and highs in the upper 50s. After Thursday, we’re in for a sunny stretch of weather until Tuesday when clouds will increase ahead of a larger storm system that looks to deliver rain from Tuesday through Wednesday.