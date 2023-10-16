Mild air arrives through midweek

The week will start out with temperatures near the seasonal average for mid-October followed by a push of mild air heading into the middle part of the week.

Expect partly cloudy skies on Monday with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s. Winds will be light out of the northwest.

Winds turn to the south on Tuesday in response to high pressure moving to our east and a low pressure system diving southeast from Alberta, Canada into the northern plains. That will give our temperatures a boost with high’s expected near 60° or in the low 60s.

The system will arrive on Wednesday with gusty southerly winds near 25 mph allowing temperatures to climb into the low-to-mid 60s.

There will be a chance for showers Wednesday and Thursday before temperatures cool back off into the 50s for the second half of the week.