Middle of Week “Rain” & Heat

Just like last week, it’s the second half of the week that is more eventful than the first. Wednesday and Thursday are trending to be the hottest days this week. Although neither air temperatures nor dew points will be to the level we experienced on either of those days last week. Still, you will want to dress comfortable. We get relief towards the weekend.

Our odds for rain (let alone severe weather) are also lower than last week. Outside of a couple, potential isolated thundershowers on Wednesday, we are looking to stay dry until the weekend. No rain opportunities for the next week are looking to bring the possibility of severe weather locally.