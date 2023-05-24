Memorial Day Weekend Forecast
We are going to gradually warm things up as we move into & through Memorial Day Weekend. Highs area-wide will be well into the upper 70s Friday & Saturday, with the lower 80s more common Sunday & Memorial Day itself. This will also be the case if you have plans to head up north this weekend, with sunshine staying put as well. Locally, we may see a stray, pop-up shower or two Sunday & possibly Memorial Day afternoon, however our greater rain chances look to hold off until the middle of next week.