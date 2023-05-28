Many Warm Days Ahead, Rain Eventually Returns

Starting on Memorial Day and going forward, we will be experiencing several days in a row where we top 80°F locally. We could even see a few communities hit 90°F toward the middle of the week.

Memorial Day is expected to be in the mid to upper-80s for all of us. We will stay dry, but air quality is still not great. We also have a slightly higher fire risk due to dry conditions and the lack of humidity. Winds won’t be super gusty through Memorial Day, but you will still want to make sure to have something to put any fires out in case they grow larger than planned. You will also want to make sure your county isn’t restricting fires.

After two weeks of no rain in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa, we have rain returning in the forecast on and off this upcoming week. Wednesday and Friday are the best chances, but we could also see a few isolated thundershowers on Tuesday and Thursday.