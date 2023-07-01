Long Holiday Weekend Fourth-Cast!
Enjoy your time and don’t forget about the water bottle and sunscreen. There will be a few showers roaming through north Iowa Saturday, and clouds will stick around most of the day in southern Minnesota and north Iowa thanks to that little rain-producing wave. Sunday will be brighter, and Monday will be heating up. The chance of rain late Tuesday is still up in the air as far as timing, coverage, and strength goes. There will likely be some thunderstorm activity in the Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe, and we’ll pin down details later in the weekend to start of next week.