Limited Air Quality for Wind Down Wednesday
The combination of smoke particles with warmer temperatures, ample sunshine, and light winds will allow for ground level ozone to limit air quality Wednesday. We are expected to be in poor air quality this afternoon. While not all counties are part of an Air Quality Alert that runs 12-8PM Wednesday, anyone can be impacted as we will all be feeling the warmth and sunshine. This is something to keep in mind if you struggle with asthma or other breathing problems and/or are heading to any outdoor events such as Wind Down Wednesday.