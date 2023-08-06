Light Showers Sunday Night

Throughout the first half of the day Saturday, we have seen light showers along the I-35 corridor and also stretching around Dodge and Floyd Counties. Going forward the rest of Sunday evening, light showers remain possible. By midnight, most of the rain (if not all of it) is out of the area.

Low pressure to our south will continue to move east, allowing for showers to move south through our area this evening.

After these showers are out, we are dry until the second half of the work week.