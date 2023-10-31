Leveling off the rest of this week

After periods of heavy snow and crummy road conditions earlier Tuesday, clouds have broken and winds are gradually backing off going into Tuesday evening. Afternoon sunshine has drastically improved road conditions. Trick-or-treating will be cold, so layer up! Wind chills are going to be in the upper teens to lower 20s through Tuesday evening, and overnight lows will drop down to about 20 degrees by Wednesday morning. Another little wave of low pressure will move through the region Wednesday, but it’s much weaker than Tuesday’s clipper and will bring an increase in cloud cover through the day Wednesday. We will still see a few glimpses of blue sky.

The rest of this week is going to be cool and quiet with temperatures running below normal through the week. Friday looks to be a bit milder, however, with highs nearing 50 degrees by the afternoon. There will be increasing clouds to wrap up the week and there is the likelihood of some weak rain showers both Saturday and Sunday. The weekend isn’t going to be a soaker, but a few raindrops can be expected. From Friday afternoon through the weekend, highs will be in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows will remain just above the freezing mark. Rain is starting to look a bit more likely very late in the weekend to the start of next week.