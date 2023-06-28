Less smoke Thursday, summer warmth continues

A shift in the wind is on the way late tonight into Thursday morning and will, thankfully, start to push the wildfire smoke south and east of us. Along that same front, we may see some isolated thunderstorm activity pop up around midnight and shortly after tonight to very early Thursday morning. Not to get your hopes up for rain though, most of us won’t receive much, if any, and it will be moving northwest to southeast fairly quickly.

We’re in for more of the same going into the holiday weekend, although it should be with less of a smoky sky. Temperatures are going to be running slightly above normal into the weekend with highs in the mid-80s. There are occasional, isolated thunderstorm chances throughout the next 7 days. It’s not a daily opportunity, I’m sorry to say, but there are at least a few chances for some isolated to scattered activity. That’s not a promise for rain, by any stretch, but it’s at least a little hope for a periodic downpour.