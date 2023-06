Back in 2021, June 10 was a very hot day for southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. We hit 95°F and started out at 69°F during the morning, those are the second warmest and warmest respectively. The highest high we have had is 96°F set all the way back in 1911.

Also in 2021, June 10 was the end of a stretch of 6 out of 7 days where we hit 90°F or warmer at Rochester International Airport.

We will not be getting nearly this warm this week in 2023.