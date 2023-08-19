It’s Not Arizona Hot, But…

The heat has made a grand return, and it is here to stay through the work week. Air temperatures are expected to rise into the mid to upper-90s. If Rochester doesn’t hit 90°F before Tuesday (which it’s not forecasted to currently), then it certainly will have hit 90°F by the end of the week.

The heat index will comfortably top 100°F with moisture expected to return after taking a hiatus on Sunday. A cold front will come through sometime late Thursday into early Friday, putting an end to the extreme heat.

Multiple record highs (whether record warmest highs or lows) could end up being broken. In particular, the record high in Rochester for Tuesday’s date is 96°F set back in 1916.