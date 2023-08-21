Hottest We’ve Felt In A While

Ready or not, here it comes! This will be the hottest air & heat index values we’ve felt in a very long time. Not only could we see high temperatures near the mid/upper 90s, a few of us will see those values soar into the triple digits! That means with higher humidity building in, our heat index values are well over 100°, possibly even hotter than 110° at times for some locations Tuesday & Wednesday especially. This is the reason for the EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING that is in effect Monday afternoon – Thursday, possibly into Thursday evening even for some, for the entire Weather First Area! Not only will it be hot, but we are also trending extremely dry once again, not the greatest news for the already drought-stricken area.