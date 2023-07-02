Hot Monday, A Few Storms Possible

Monday projects to be one of the hottest days of 2023 for southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Other communities have hit 90°F so far, but Rochester has not hit the mark as of Sunday.

In addition to it being hot, storms are also possible later in the day. They project to be fairly isolated, but could provide a downpour or two to some communities. Most of us are expected to stay fairly dry. Any storms that do bubble up stay sub-severe due to wind shear not being prominent enough.