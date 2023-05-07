Home Stretch of Storms

We’re almost done with rain for the weekend. After some showers move out early Sunday afternoon, we switch over to some isolated thunderstorms possible over northern Iowa. They are out of the area by midnight, and we only carry isolated showers heading into Monday morning.

With showers moving through earlier in the day, this reduced how warm we got earlier in the day Sunday. This combined with the cloud cover will make it harder for our atmosphere to charge up for any storms later in the day. The odds were already low for strong to severe storms, and now they are even lower.

This upcoming week, we will be drying up. We don’t see rain in the forecast again until next weekend. Temperatures are in the upper-60s and low-70s Monday, and then slowly get warmer and warmer each day towards next weekend.