Home Stretch of Heat, Incoming Storms

The rest of Labor Day is just as hot as what we went through Sunday. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper-90s during the afternoon hours. We’re still in the 70s heading out the door early on Tuesday morning.

Despite more cloud cover on Tuesday, we’re still going to top out in the low-90s due to the south and southwesterly wind gusts still keeping us hot. We could see a couple isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon, but it’s Tuesday evening that brings us our best rain chance in a few weeks.

Tuesday evening from 6 PM-Midnight is our best opportunity for rain in the past few weeks. These storms do have the potential to be strong to severe with hail and high winds being the primary threats. A tornado is highly unlikely, but cannot be ruled out. Some communities should get, at least, a decent downpour from these storms. A couple showers could stick around into Wednesday morning.

A cold front will pass through behind these storms, and we drop back into the 70s the rest of the week. We could see some haze from the Canadian Wildfires on Wednesday behind the cold front, prompting an Air Quality Alert. Although, it won’t be anywhere near the worst air quality we have dealt with this Summer.