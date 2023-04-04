Heavy Snow/Blizzard Conditions Miss North

We are missing out (oh darn, I know) on the very heavy snow & blizzard conditions with this next potent Spring storm. Over a half of a foot, if not more, of snow is expected throughout the Dakotas & northern Minnesota. Locally we won’t miss out completely on the snow, however, our potential is very short-lived, and very light, as the Weather First Area will be sitting in a pocket of dry air as the snow is on-going in those areas. A light mix followed by a few flurries is what we can expect, with very little if no accumulations by Wednesday afternoon. We don’t miss out on the wind however, as the strong E/NE wind will see gusts getting close to, if not stronger than, 50 mph.