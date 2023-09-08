Happy Friday!

We are tracking a few areas of fog again this Friday morning, but this should, and will clear out quickly once the sun comes up. Temperature are a bit chilly as well, as we are waking up in the upper 40s & the lower 50s. Afternoon sunshine will put us back in the comfy range of the middle 70s, along with lower humidity once again.

Our temperatures & humidity will slowly go up for Saturday, as we near 80° ahead of our next weather-maker. This system will bring a cold front through later Saturday, which will bring back the rain & rumble chances Saturday evening, with on & of showers lasting throughout the day on Sunday. Severe weather is not expected, but a light rain can be, Sunday especially.

This system will gradually clear out by Monday, allowing for our temperature to drop from the lower 80s Saturday, to the lower 70s Sunday & Monday. A fall chill in the upper 60s will remain possible for the middle of next week, with perhaps another opportunity for light showers Wednesday. Other than that, expect a dry forecast once we clear out the weekend rain.