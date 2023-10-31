Halloween trick-or-treating forecast

Halloween 2023 may go down in the record books for cold and snow.

Only eight times on record has Rochester received measurable snow (0.1″) on Halloween and the last time it happened was in 1995 when the Rochester International Airport received 1.7″.

Also, the cold temperatures will likely put this year in the top five for coldest Halloween’s. The forecast of 33° would make it a tie for fourth coldest.

Snow showers will end by late morning and the gusty winds will also start to subside by evening leaving trick-or-treaters with some cold temperatures to go out and collect their candy.

Temperatures will start in the low 30s by early evening and drop into the 20s by the time trick-or-treating comes to an end.