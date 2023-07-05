Gradually Becoming Sunny & Comfy

We are going to watch any showers and any thunderstorms we hear rumbling through this morning, slowly clear out of the picture as we move into the mid-day & afternoon hours. Clouds will clear out as well, giving us a sunny & comfy afternoon/evening, with highs in the middle 70s.

We are wrapping up the week sunny & a little cooler than normal, with highs in the middle & upper 70s through Saturday. 80s look to return starting Sunday, common for this time of the year, with no major heat waves on the horizon.

No major rain chances are on the horizon as well, something we really could use, now we are trending below-average for our year-to-date precipitation total. After this morning’s showers/t-storms clear out, we hold off until Friday afternoon, then again Sunday night into next Monday morning, for our next opportunity for rain, a slight chance once again.