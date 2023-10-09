Frosty mornings, cool highs; rainy end to week

There will be some frosty mornings through about the middle of the week with cool afternoon highs throughout the week, and we’re tracking an end of the week storm system that may bring some beneficial rains to the area.

Monday will start with some areas of frost under clear skies and calm-to-light winds. Sunshine will rule the sky throughout the day with cool afternoon highs in the 50s area wide.

Areas of frost will be possible again Monday night into Tuesday morning as low temperatures dip into the low 30s. Sunshine returns to the sky Tuesday afternoon with highs a few degrees warmer in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Clouds will build on Wednesday ahead of a storm that will impact the area by the end of the week. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s.

A storm system will slide through the area beginning Thursday and lasting through Saturday morning. Some heavy and beneficial rains are likely with this system. It’s too early to nail down specific rainfall amounts as the track of the system could still change, but as we closer the finer details will be ironed out.

Temperatures will cool off to the 40s and 50s Thursday through Saturday with clouds and rain. Winds will also be blustery during this period with occasional gusts over 30 mph.