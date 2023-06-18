Fitting Way to Start Summer
After a cooler Sunday due to rain-cooled air, we are warming up to some of the warmest temperatures we have had in 2023 in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Ironically, Wednesday is looking to be one of the warmest (which happens to be the Summer Solstice). If you are planning on heading to Rochesterfest or any other outdoor events (or have outdoor activities planned) this upcoming week, sunscreen will be required. You may need to reapply depending how long you are outside for.