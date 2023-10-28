First Flurries of 2023-2024 season

We started out the month of October with record-breaking heat. Now, we are on the opposite end of the spectrum to round out the month of October.

Snow showers are still forecasted Saturday afternoon and evening. Any accumulations we get would come on elevated surfaces due to the warmer weather earlier this week. Most of us will fall short of 1″ of snow by the end of the weekend. Our only other snow chance this week is early Tuesday, which is also looking to be another lighter round of snow.

Temperatures will remain cold the rest of the weekend. We’re in the 30s for highs through the first half of the work week. By the end of the week, we’re looking to push for 50s. Although, I do not expect us to get there. We are in the mid to low-20s each of the next four mornings.