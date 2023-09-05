Final Day In The 90s
We are tracking another hot & humid day, with highs returning to the lower 90s. The SW breeze ahead of the advancing cold front will pool in the higher humidity as well, making it feel more like the upper 90s, if not the triple digits for some of us this afternoon. Not to worry, the cold front bringing us the showers and storms today, will turn the wind out of the NW for Wednesday, allowing for the more comfortable & cooler air to return! That means this is the final day in the 90s for the week, dare I say for the year??….