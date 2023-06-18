Father’s Day Forecast

If you had outdoor activities in store for Father’s Day, then you will likely need to move them either later in the day or indoors. Rain chances start out isolated late Saturday and become scattered during the early part of the day Father’s Day through the early afternoon. Severe weather is not expected, but there will be steady rainfall at times while all of this activity is taking place. Rainfall totals could potentially flirt with 1″ in some communities, but most of us (if not all of us) fall short of the mark. It won’t cure drought conditions, but it is the most helpful round of rain we will had in about a month.

Not exact rainfall totals expected through Sunday night, but they should be variable similarly to what you see here.