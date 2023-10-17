Fantastic Tuesday, seasonal temperatures through the week

It doesn’t get much better than this for mid-October.

Expect some passing clouds and generally mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with high temperatures climbing into the low-to-mid 60s! Get outside and enjoy it, these days are few and far between this time of year.

Mild temperatures will continue on Wednesday as temperatures get back into the 60s for highs. It will come with the chance for showers.

Temperatures will take a bit of a hit on Thursday, but still not terrible as highs manage the mid-50s. Then, it’s right back to near 60° on Friday with 50s for highs expected over the weekend under mostly sunny skies. Night lows will be in the 30s and 40s.