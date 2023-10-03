Fall weather is just around the corner
Record warmth has been affecting us since this past weekend, but it’s short-lived at this point as a front is set to push through the region Tuesday night through Wednesday. Thanks to that front, there is a chance of a few showers Tuesday night and a few, leftover sprinkles on Wednesday, otherwise there will be more of a temperature change than rain. By this coming weekend, highs will drop back to the 50s, offering up a much more seasonal feel for your leaf-peeping and pumpkin shopping.