Even warmer weather coming, staying mostly dry

Clouds clearing out as early as they did along with southerly winds allowed us to warm up more on Saturday. Clouds moving in from the north overnight will keep us in the mid to upper-40s, at the coldest, overnight into Sunday.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be two of the warmer days we have had in awhile, with highs up around the upper-50s and low-60s. We will not break any records for warmth, but it’s still above average for this time of year.

The dry pattern continues for the most part. There are some smaller rain opportunities late Sunday into early Monday and then on Tuesday, but it’s not until Wednesday before more rain arrives. No snow is in the upcoming forecast.