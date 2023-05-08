Drying & Warming Back Up

Any t-shower that clipped the area overnight, mainly throughout northern Iowa, will continue to clear out as the day goes on. Our Monday is trending dry for the afternoon, with highs returning to the upper 60s & the lower 70s.

The first half of the week continues to look quiet, with highs warming back into the lower & middle 70s. We may even squeeze out an 80 or two by the end of the week for a few locations, with upper 70s for the rest.

Mother’s Day weekend will be cooling from the middle 70s Saturday to the upper 60s for Mother’s Day, as we continue to see rain chances dot the forecast. Those will return as a few isolated, late-day showers Thursday, with a more widespread rain chance returning Friday. The scattered shower & t-storm chance will continue each day for Mother’s Day weekend.