Dry Week Helps Outdoor Conditions

Whether you are looking to go on a run, want to do outdoor activities with your family or friends, or need to plant your crops, conditions will get much better later this week. Without many rain chances and lower dew points over the next couple days, that will dry up puddles and soil, which will help prevent root rot on crops. Temperatures increasing as the week goes along will help with warming up the soil, allowing for crops to be planted in the first place. This is especially true given we are in the normal window for planting corn and soy beans.

Wednesday and Thursday are the best days for both outdoor activities and planting. There are no rain chances on either day and it will be the warmest days of the week.