Daily Storm Chances This Week
Our area has been drought-stricken with the very dry June (1.34″ total rainfall) & the start of July for most of the area. Thankfully, we are changing that up a little this week, as more rain & rumble chances return to the forecast starting later Tuesday evening, lasting through the weekend. The better opportunity for showers and storms will be Tuesday night, on & off throughout both Thursday & Friday. A few isolated storms are possible Saturday & Sunday, not enough to wash away your weekend plans however. As far as severe storms go, we had a few Monday evening, with a few more strong storms possible late Tuesday night, mainly south of I-90.