Daily showers, plenty of breaks

Showers are numerous in the forecast but they aren’t overpowering. There is a daily opportunity for rain in the Friday-Sunday timeframe but it’s far from constant.

We’re tracking three distinct waves. The first two are on both in the afternoon portions of Friday and Saturday respectively. Sunday’s chance is through the majority of the day but most likely to be felt on on our eastern edge.

None of the waves are overpowering. If you’re lucky, you’ll hear a rumble of thunder in the east on Thursday afternoon/evening.

Rain totals come in only either side of a quarter of an inch. So not much. With temperatures falling, even a few sloppy snowflakes mix in Sunday morning and Sunday night. Don’t worry, we won’t see accumulation.