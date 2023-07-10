Cranking Up The Heat, Humidity, & Wind Monday
We are tracking another warm, humid, & breezy day on Monday as we begin a new workweek. Highs are topping out well into the upper 80s if not the lower 90s for some. The SW breeze with gusts near 30 mph at times will not only up our heat, but the humidity as well. Be sure to stay cool, safe, & hydrated on a day like this. Take your cool-down & water breaks frequently if you have to be working outside today, and be sure to wear sunscreen as well. Be sure to keep your furry friends cool & safe on a day like this as well!