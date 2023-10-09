Cool week ahead as temperatures trend below-normal

The week ahead will be cool as temperatures trend below-normal.

The upper-air pattern will have a generally northwest flow as winds bring in cooler air from Canada. As a result, despite sunshine Monday through Wednesday, temperatures will only manage the 50s for highs, well below the low 60s which is average for early October.

A strong storm system will arrive Thursday delivering the impacts of rain, gusty winds and chilly temperatures to the area which will last into Saturday.

Clouds and rain will keep high temperatures in the 40s and 50s from Thursday into the upcoming weekend.