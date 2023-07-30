Cool Start, Summery Monday Afternoon

Monday starts out a little cool with temperatures in the upper-50s and low-60s out the door heading to work. Although a lack of cloud cover will allow us to warm up swiftly. Temperatures reach the low to mid-80s during the afternoon hours. Low-80s are expected around Highway 14 and mid-80s are expected around I-90 and south.

Outside of a couple potential isolated showers in northern Iowa, we are looking to stay dry. Even then, I would not count on those showers taking place.