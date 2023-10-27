Cold weekend with snow showers Saturday

Our stretch of mild weather for late October has ended as colder air has arrived leading to a taste of winter.

A cold front will sweep through the area early in the day ending any rain and dropping temperatures into the 30s as the day progresses. A brisk northwest wind gusting up to 30 mph at times will add an even more chill to the air with wind chills dropping into the 20s by late afternoon.

The December-like chill will be around through the weekend into next week with highs in the 30s and night lows in the 20s.

Another cold front will move across the area on Saturday squeezing out the remaining moisture leading to snow showers during the afternoon and evening before wrapping up early Sunday. Accumulations should generally stay under 1″ and be confined mostly to grassy surfaces, however with cold temperatures dropping into the 20s on Saturday night, be on the lookout for potential slick spots.