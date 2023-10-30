Cold, sunny Monday

The cold air that has been locked into place over the last several days will continue to tighten its grip on Monday as the new week starts.

Temperatures dipped into the upper teens to lower 20s across the area by Monday morning.

Despite ample sunshine, it won’t provide any warmth as daytime high temperatures will be more typical of early December than late October. High’s will be in the 30s area wide.

Winds will start to ramp up later this evening and overnight with gusts of 30-35 mph at times.

Clouds will build later in the evening ahead of a clipper system that will lead to snow shower chances overnight into Tuesday.