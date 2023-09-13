Clearer, Calmer Wednesday

No quick showers in the forecast this time. In fact, there will be considerably less cloud cover on Wednesday than we have seen a majority of the last 4-5 days. Temperatures top out in the upper-60s and low-70s.

The rest of this week is pretty calm too, although it gets warmer after Wednesday. Highs are up near 80°F in southeast Minnesota and potentially hitting the mark in northern Iowa. A cold front will swing through on Friday, dropping temperatures back into the 70s for a few days before we warm back up again next week.

Speaking of the cold front, that is going to bring a line of showers that will move through at some point between sunrise and the early afternoon. Severe weather is not expected, but rainfall totals are still expected to be light. I would not expect much beyond 1/2″ currently on the high end with this. Isolated thunderstorms are possible on Saturday, but don’t count on them too much just yet. Behind the cold front, don’t be surprised to see a return of the haze from Canadian Wildfires again. It won’t bring the worst Air Quality we’ve had all Summer, but another Air Quality Alert could be issued in the future.