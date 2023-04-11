Changes For The Weekend
The Weather First Team continues to track the next weather-maker for the area moving in & through for the weekend. A cold front will bring in a round of showers & t-storms Friday evening, with light & chilly rain showers lasting through Saturday. This is a potent cold front, dropping our highs from the 70s & 80s this week, back to the 40s & 50s for the weekend. A few snowflakes may mix in at time, mainly later Saturday night/early Sunday morning. Accumulating snow is not expected during that time.