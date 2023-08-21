Big-Time Heat Moves In This Week

This will by far be the hottest stretch the Weather First Area has experienced in quite some time. Over a decade in fact, as our last high temperature in the triple digits was back on June 7, 2011 when we officially reached 101°!

We won’t be nearing that mark today, but we are back well into the lower & middle 90s for highs once we clear up the clouds a bit more later on. Tuesday & Wednesday look to be the hottest with both days, Wednesday especially, having the opportunity to reach the triple digits for high temperatures! That means it won’t take much to soar our heat index values well into the triple digits as well, ranging from 100-110° Monday – Wednesday. This is the reason for the three ALERT DAYS in a row during this stretch.

Please remember and use your extreme heat safety rules this week! Limit your time outside, and be sure to stay well-hydrated. Both should be remembered for our pets as well. Also, NEVER, by any means, leave anyone or any pet in a vehicle for ANY length of time when excessive heat like this rolls in. It can be deadly!

We are well into the 90s Thursday, possibly again Friday, before we finally break the heat with highs in the upper 70s over the weekend. If you are looking for relief in the form of rain, it doesn’t look like we’ll be seeing any, anytime soon, over the next 7 days.