Big Heat Returns For The Holiday Weekend
We are cranking up the heat & humidity once again this weekend, just in time for our final holiday of the summer! Highs are well into the lower & middle 90s, possibly hotter Sunday & Labor Day itself. Even though the humidity won’t be as bad as our last stretch of hot air, it will be up there once again, pushing our heat index values into the triple digits at times. Be sure to stay cool & safe, & plenty hydrated as well. Especially if you are heading out to the final days of the Minnesota State Fair for 2023!