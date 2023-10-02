Big cooldown coming

The late season warm spell the area has been under lately will be coming to an end later this week as the weather pattern will undergo some big changes.

An expansive area of high pressure has been overhead for several days leading to the warm weather. That will break down as a cold front passes through Tuesday night into Wednesday and the upper level high pressure begins to push east.

An area of low pressure over the southwest United States will merge, or phase, with a low pressure center diving south from the Arctic and bring in a shot of much cooler weather for the latter half of the week.

High temperatures will go from record-breaking this last weekend, to below-normal by weeks end as highs will only manage the 50s. Night lows will be in the 30s and 40s.