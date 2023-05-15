Best chance for rain this week, late Thursday

Rain chances are limited through the week. The one with most interest we’re watching is trying to line up for Thursday evening into the overnight.

A cold front advancing our way will be the focus. This round of rain will be on the move. Any activity will not stay over the area for too long which will limit the heavy rain potential. Generally, around 1/4″ is expected, but a few will pick up a bit more with a thunderstorm observed.

Exact details on timing are still a bit up in the air, but we’ll look for the preliminary window to open after 5 PM.

Parameters for making a stronger storm aren’t over the top with this round but we’ll track a few features suggesting a low end threat. We’ll be monitoring the setup as we come into the timeframe.