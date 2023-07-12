AM Showers & Storms, & Comfy Temps Today

As expected, a few thunderstorms will be rumbling through the Weather First Area this Wednesday morning. A strong storm or two will remain possible, with plenty of lightning, pockets of heavy rain, & strong wind at times.

The bulk of Wednesday’s rain will fall prior to the afternoon, however a little rain & a few more rumbles may linger into the evening timeframe for some, but not all. Highs are staying comfortable, in the middle to upper 70s.

80s return starting Thursday, as most of the day is trending to be a dry one. The afternoon heating and yet another small wave of energy will trigger a few more late-day showers & storms as we move into Thursday evening. On & off scattered storms are expected throughout the day on Friday, with the rain chances becoming more & more isolated (& less overall) as we go through the weekend.