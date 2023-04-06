All Uphill From Here

We are trending breezy and chilly this morning, so be sure to wear the warm gear as you are heading out the door, with temps in the 20s. Sunny skies prevail today, and with an easing wind, we’ll be back in the 40s this afternoon.

All is quiet, and warmer, from here on out. Temperatures warm back to the 50s for highs Friday, with 60s returning through the weekend. And we don’t stop there, as the long-range models continue to show promising signs of the 70s returning next week.

There’s not much in the way of rain chances, aside from a late-day rain shower Sunday evening, then again on Wednesday afternoon/evening. This will make for optimal viewing of the full “Pink Moon” once again tonight.