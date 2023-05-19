Air Quality Stays Improved

Air quality was extremely poor late Thursday into early Friday. Since then, it has gotten better and it will not get as bad as it was again this upcoming week. The jet stream will guide most of the smoke north of our area, and there won’t be a mechanism (ex. a cold front) that will allow for the colder air mixed with smoke to reach the surface. Air quality does look to become moderate on Monday, but it’s good otherwise.

Those with severe breathing problems should take some caution on Monday, but no one else should be affected by air quality for the forseeable future.