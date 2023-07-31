Air Quality Issues Stay North This Time

Over the Summer, we have had well over 20 Air Quality Alerts issued in Minnesota and a few more issued in Iowa. Another wave of Canadian wildfire smoke has made its way into northern Minnesota. Further south, we will be avoiding it this time around.

The jet stream that has been guiding the smoke towards us will be blowing north and east of our area entirely. This means that the poor air quality in northern Minnesota should become more of an issue in Wisconsin and/or Michigan (depending on the precise tracking of the jet stream) than in southeast Minnesota or northeast Iowa.

Our air quality could become moderate during the middle of the week, but it would be because of Ground Level Ozone as opposed to smoke.