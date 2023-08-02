A warmer end to the week

Summer warmth is going to get a boost the next couple days with high temperatures nearing 90 degrees again and humid air holding on tight. The heat index will be in the 90-95° range by Thursday afternoon with daytime highs around 88-90°. There is a chance of an isolated shower or two by late Thursday afternoon to early evening. It won’t be a widespread rain, but it’s enough of a chance to be aware of if you have outdoor plans.

There is a higher level of optimism for a more widespread rain this weekend, both Saturday and Sunday. This looks to be mainly shower activity with a few rumbles in the mix. It’s not looking to deliver severe weather, just some gentle rain if the outlook holds. So far, the potential for rain in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa looks to be more than just some light, scattered or isolated activity.