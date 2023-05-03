A Very Enjoyable Day Outside

We’ve been waiting for a day like this for a while now, sunny skies, comfortable temperatures, but more importantly, less wind! Highs are heading to the middle & upper 60s today, which will be above-normal by a few degrees.

We will be even warmer Thursday, with highs heading back into the lower 70s, with early-day sunshine & a light SW wind also expected. We may see a few late-day, pop-up t-storms here & there as well. The left-over clouds will drop temps back to the middle 60s for Friday.

The weekend will gradually warm back into the lower 70s by Sunday, with a few rain chances to dodge as well. The first will come early on Saturday in the form of a few isolated showers & t-storms. The second opportunity for rain this weekend will be the more promising chance, as a warm front not only puts us in the 70s again Sunday, but will also be the focal point for a few afternoon & evening t-storms.